|
|
U.S. Army Sergeant First Class (Ret.) Gary Kenneth Hewett, 81, husband of 56 years to Tonita Ann Hewett, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church with the Dr. Ronald Young and the Rev. David Young officiating. Interment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens with full Military Honors.
Mr. Hewett retired from the U.S. Army having served in Vietnam. He was also retired from the State of Georgia. He and his wife Ann served the Lord with the ministry "Rock Of Ages" and traveled many places witnessing and passing out Gospel Tracts. He was a member for over 39 years at Antioch Baptist Church where he was a former deacon. He was a loving husband, father, and papa.
He is survived by his wife, Tonita Ann Hewett; his son, Gary Hewett (Shelly); his daughters, Kimberly Lonergan (Ricky) and Toni Jo Sales (Michael); his brother, Nick Hewett; grandchildren, Michaela Sales, Katy Sales, Kenny Hewett (Missy), Lindsey Hewett Glasscock (Terry), Cole Hewett (Keara), and Adam Hewett; and great-grandchildren, Kayley, Natalie, Kaden, Olivia, Kensley and Alex.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the church.
Please visit www.starling-evans.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING-EVANS FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA. 706-556-6524
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019