Gary Noland Cleere
Hephzibah, GA—Gary Noland Cleere, 64, husband of Barbara A. Cleere, entered into rest Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Augusta University Medical Center.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/19/2019
