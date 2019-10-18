Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Gary Noland Cleere Obituary
Gary Noland Cleere
Hephzibah, GA—Gary Noland Cleere, 64, husband of Barbara A. Cleere, entered into rest Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Augusta University Medical Center.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.
For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/19/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 19, 2019
