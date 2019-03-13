|
Mr. Gary Spencer "Shorty" Hinman age 70 of Sinquefield Road entered into rest Tuesday morning March 12, 2019 at Doctors Hospital - Augusta.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday March 15, 2019 at the Norwood Baptist Church with the Revs. John Jenkins and Frank Thigpen officiating. Entombment will follow in the Sallie Hill Cemetery. Mr. Hinman will lie in state one hour prior to service in the church sanctuary.
Friends may call at the residence of Beth Hinman 296 Sinquefield Road Norwood, GA. or from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. Thursday evening at Lowe Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the Norwood Baptist Church Building Fund P. O. Box 372 Norwood, GA 30821.
Please visit www.lowefuneralhomes.net to sign the online questbook and view the complete obituary notice.
LOWE FUNERAL HOME 77 W. GIBSON STREET WARRENTON, GA (706) 465-3333.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019