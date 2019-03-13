|
Mr. Gary Spencer "Shorty" Hinman age 70 beloved husband of the late Jane Reynolds Hinman entered into rest Tuesday morning March 12, 2019 at Doctors Hospital - Augusta.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday March 15, 2019 at the Norwood Baptist Church with the Revs. John Jenkins and Frank Thigpen officiating. Entombment will follow in the Sallie Hill Cemetery. Mr. Hinman will lie in state one hour prior to service in the church sanctuary.
Mr. Hinman a native of Des Moines, IA was the son of the late Marian McGuire Hinman and Richard B. Hinman , Sr. Prior to moving to Norwood in 1980, Mr. Hinman had been a resident of Augusta and retired from Coca Cola Bottling Co. after 36 1/2 years of service. In addition, Gary was a member of Norwood Baptist Church and a former Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America.
Survivors include his daughter, Marian Elizabeth "Beth" Hinman of Norwood, brother, R. B. Hinman, Jr. of Augusta, Brother in laws, Greg Miller of Suwanee and Sterling "Bubba" Gibson of Thomson and numerous cousins. In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Hinman was preceded in death by a sister, Gail Hinman Miller and a special friend, Vickie Lynn Gibson.
Pallbearers will be Dewayne Wood, Jim Webb, Jimmy Overton, Herman McKie, Charles Hall, Charlie Hall, Bubba Gibson, and Bill Whitaker.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Members of the Lakeside Sportsman's Club and members of the Norwood Baptist Church.
Friends may call at the residence of Beth Hinman 296 Sinquefield Road Norwood, GA. or from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. Thursday evening at Lowe Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the Norwood Baptist Church Building Fund P. O. Box 372 Norwood, GA 30821.
Lowe Funeral Home 77 W. Gibson Street Warrenton, Ga. (706) 465-3333.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019