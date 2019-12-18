Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Gary Walter Roberson

Gary Walter Roberson Obituary
Gary Walter Roberson
North Augusta, SC—Memorial Services for Mr. Gary Walter Roberson, 54, who entered into rest December 17, 2019 will be conducted Sunday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Dr. Paul W. Noe officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Gary worked as a Site Manager for Allied Universal. He was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan, alumni of Delta Chi, enjoyed SCUBA diving, traveling and photography. Gary was preceded in death by his father, Charles Walter Roberson.
Survivors include his wife, Tanya Roberson; a son, Matthew (Keagan) Baldwin; a daughter, Brittney Barnes; mother, Linda H. Roberson; grandson, Easton Baldwin; sister, Christy Roberson, brother, Lee (Kimberly) Roberson; brother, Josh Ogelsby; nephew, Ethan Roberson; niece, Lauren Tincher; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Linda Cope.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Georgia Children's Hospital Department of Otolaryngology, 1120 15th Street, Suite BP4109, Augusta, GA 30912 or SPCA, 199 Willow Run Road, Aiken, SC 29801.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 19, 2019
