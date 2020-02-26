Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Williams Obituary
Gary Williams
Augusta, GA—Gary Williams, 75, husband of Marion J. Williams, entered into rest Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend John Donaldson officiating.
Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Mr. Williams, son of the late Mary Louise Peele Williams and Harvey Williams, was born in Millen, GA, and was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Vietnam War. He was an auto salesman and a member of Burns Memorial United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Michael Williams (Elena), of Trenton, SC, and Brandon M. Williams, of Augusta; and his grandchildren, Caleb Williams, and Garrison Williams.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the , 106 SRP Drive, Evans, GA 30809; or to Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center, Rehabilitation Center, 1 Freedom Way, Augusta, GA 30904.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/27/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -