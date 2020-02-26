|
Gary Williams
Augusta, GA—Gary Williams, 75, husband of Marion J. Williams, entered into rest Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend John Donaldson officiating.
Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Mr. Williams, son of the late Mary Louise Peele Williams and Harvey Williams, was born in Millen, GA, and was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Vietnam War. He was an auto salesman and a member of Burns Memorial United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Michael Williams (Elena), of Trenton, SC, and Brandon M. Williams, of Augusta; and his grandchildren, Caleb Williams, and Garrison Williams.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the , 106 SRP Drive, Evans, GA 30809; or to Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center, Rehabilitation Center, 1 Freedom Way, Augusta, GA 30904.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020