Gay Middleton
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Dr. Gay Lenora Middleton

Dr. Gay Lenora Middleton Obituary
Dr. Gay Lenora Middleton
North Augusta, SC.—Dr. Gay Lenora Middleton entered into rest on March 11, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Darrell Blocker officiating. Survivors includes her son, Joshua Thomas Prioleau, mother, Lenora Crawley; sister, Calperta(Darryl) Green; uncle, James R. White; niece, Lenora Middleton; nephew, Ryan Middleton and a host of other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits


Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2020
