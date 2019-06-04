|
|
On June 2, 2019, Gay Fleming Campbell, 86 years of age, a resident of Grovetown, Georgia, for more than 36 years, crossed the finish line into Heaven.
In faithful service to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, many came to accept Christ as their Savior and grow in their faith through Sunday School, VBS, Good News Clubs, and Bible study groups taught by Gay throughout her life.
A former resident of Ralston, Pennsylvania, she was also very active in her community, serving as President of the Canton Area School Board and President of the Board of Directors for the Williamsport Area Community College (now a Penn State campus) in Pennsylvania and other community services both in Pennsylvania and Georgia.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Dorland O. Campbell and her sister, Doris Fleming Stephan.
She leaves behind her sisters, Clara Fleming Richmond (FL) and Nola Fleming Green (GA), her brother, Guy R. Fleming II (NY), her son, Wayne Campbell (ID), her daughters, Dorlene Campbell Lyons (PA), Bethany Campbell Bell (GA) and Margaretha Campbell Brooks (VA); eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Gay's life motto was: "Only one life twill soon be past...Only what's done for Christ will last."
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Child Evangelism Fellowship, Inc...a ministry, dear to her heart, which presents the gospel to children across the globe.
Services will be held at a later date.
Please visit www.starling-evans.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING-EVANS FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA. 706-556-6524
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 4, 2019