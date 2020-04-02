|
|
Gene Louis Chalker
Warrenton, Georgia—Mr. Gene Louis Chalker "Puyang", 89, entered into rest April 1, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Chalker grew up in Warren County , GA and was the son of the late Joe Lawrence Chalker and the late Nell Johnson Chalker. He retired from the U. S. Air Force and was a third generation farmer of the Chalker Family Farm. Mr. Chalker enjoyed hunting and fishing and cooking the fish for large family gatherings. In addition to his parents, Mr. Chalker was predeceased by his grandson, Adam Chalker.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 65 years,Stephana "Stella" Chalker; children, Debbie Radford (Randy), of Harlem, Mark Chalker (Teresa) of Warrenton, Peggy Newsome (James) of Mesena; sisters, Edith Langford (Bobby) of Warrenton, Reba Allen of Thomson; brother, Wayne Chalker of Thomson; grandchildren, Johnathan Newsome (Mary), Jamie Marsh, (JR), Kenneth Newsome (Rebecca), Tripp Radford; and 7 great grandchildren, Addyson Beasley, Landen Beasley, Tate Marsh, Gage Newsome, Emma Kate Newsome, Charlee Anne Newsome, and Hayden Lamb.
A private graveside service will be held at Johnson Cemetery with Rev. Michael Timmerman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributuion may be made to Johnson Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.
Due to the current National State of Emergency the family would appreciate any phone
calls, emails, cards and text messages during this time.
Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Gene Chalker.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/03/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2020