Gene T. Gaines
Augusta, GA—Gene T. Gaines, 78, passed away December 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Carol, of 53 years, two sons, and three grandchildren. Gene was a member of Lakemont Presbyterian Church. He was a graduate of the University of Georgia, where he was a member of the ATO fraternity. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at the chapel of Thomas Poteet and Son. The family would like to thank the staff of Kentwood Extended Care Facility for their loving care and compassion.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/22/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019