Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Gaines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene T. Gaines


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gene T. Gaines Obituary
Gene T. Gaines
Augusta, GA—Gene T. Gaines, 78, passed away December 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Carol, of 53 years, two sons, and three grandchildren. Gene was a member of Lakemont Presbyterian Church. He was a graduate of the University of Georgia, where he was a member of the ATO fraternity. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at the chapel of Thomas Poteet and Son. The family would like to thank the staff of Kentwood Extended Care Facility for their loving care and compassion.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/22/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -