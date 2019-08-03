|
|
Gene Weinberger
Greensboro, GA—Gene Weinberger passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Gene Irwin Weinberger was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on December 5, 1928, the first child of Sol and Minnye Weinberger. He had a brief career in construction and real estate before marrying Elaine Fogel on February 11, 1951. At that time, he was called to active duty with the Air National Guard during the Korean Crisis. After his discharge, he moved with his wife and baby daughter, Susan, to Augusta, Georgia, and opened a shoe store. He then joined Weinberger's Furniture with his father-in-law and mother-in-law Abe and Hannah Fogel. In 1999, Gene retired and turned the business over to sons Mark and Jay.
Gene was chairman of the Tax Accessors Board of Richmond County, Georgia, was a member of West Lake Country Club in Augusta and Highlands Falls Country Club in Highlands, North Carolina. He also served on the board of the Southern Furniture Association and was instrumental in developing the small business round table for the Chamber of Commerce of Augusta.
Gene was an avid athlete and sportsman. While his children and grandchildren were growing up, he actively participated in many fun activities with them, such as swimming, boating, water skiing, raising and showing horses, golf, go-cart racing, camping, fishing, flying airplanes and sports. His life lessons to his children were to follow the rules, have fun, and be optimistic.
Gene is survived by his wife of 68 years, son Mark and his wife Janet, daughter Susan and her husband Donald Loft, daughter-in-law Pam; grandsons Evan Loft (Sara) and Saul Weinberger; granddaughters Melissa Kieffer (David), Hannah Weinberger, Karly Martin (Daren), Abby Haitas (John); and great-grandchildren Emmy and Dylan Loft, Preston and Jada Kieffer, Arlo Haitas, and Silas Martin; sister Marilyn Litoff, cousin Joel Gordon, sister-in-law Sylvia Weinberger, and best friend Jimmy Small.
Gene was predeceased by his brother Sherron and in 2009 by his son Jay.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 11:00am at Magnolia Cemetery, 702 Third Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gene's name to the .
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/4/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019