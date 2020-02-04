Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Gene Williams Obituary
Mr. Gene Williams
North Augusta, SC—Memorial Services for Mr. Harold Eugene "Gene" Williams, 76, who entered into rest January 30, 2020, will be conducted Saturday morning at 10 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel.
Reverend Craig Baynham officiating.
Mr. Williams was a life-long resident of North Augusta. He was a 1962 graduate of North Augusta High and Greenville Technical College Dental Lab School. Mr. Williams was the former owner of Williams Dental Lab and a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, John Michael (Gina) Williams, North Augusta; two daughters, Geannie (Rodney) Coleman and Amanda (Thomas) Parrish both of North Augusta; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild; a sister, Lois W. Marble, Augusta. Mr. Williams was predeceased by his parents, John Henry and Lillie Mae Williams, his wife, Alice Jane Atkinson Williams and ten brothers.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 5211, Aiken, SC 29804.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020
