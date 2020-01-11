Home

General Patterson
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
General Lee Patterson

General Lee Patterson Obituary
General Lee Patterson
Augusta, GA—Mr. General Lee Patterson entered into rest on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Olin Jessie officiating. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Patterson, children, Erica(Christopher)Horne and Rodney Patterson; sister, Eula Gene Robinson, brothers, Jessie Patterson, Charles Patterson and a host of other relatives. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020
