General Lee Patterson
Augusta, GA—Mr. General Lee Patterson entered into rest on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Olin Jessie officiating. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Patterson, children, Erica(Christopher)Horne and Rodney Patterson; sister, Eula Gene Robinson, brothers, Jessie Patterson, Charles Patterson and a host of other relatives. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020