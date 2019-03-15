Home

Geneva Green Abney

Geneva Green Abney Obituary
Geneva Green Abney, age 73, wife of the Late Oscar Abney entered into rest March 12th.

She is survived by three sons: James, Stacey, and Curtis, three daughters: Sherry, Lisa and Stephanie R. Abney, one uncle: Charlie Highsmith, 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

She was a devoted Jehovah Witness.

Viewing will be Friday, March 15th at C.A. Reid Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m. Memorials services will be at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses in Clearwater, S.C. Saturday, March 16th at 2:00p.m.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2019
