Mrs. Geneva Morgan Chavous
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Geneva Morgan Chavous, entered into rest April 6, 2020. A private graveside service will be held with the Rev. Martris Mims officiating. Mrs. Chavous, a native Aiken County was a member of Old Storm Branch Baptist Church. Survivors include two sons, Michael Garrett (Elaine) Chavous and Kenney (Alva) Chavous; daughters, Catherine Watkins, Mary C. Johnson, Virginia C. Bell, Angela C. Jakes and Irene C. Bush; a brother, Clarence (Patricia) Blaylock; seventeen grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - April 10, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2020