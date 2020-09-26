1/1
Geneva Shealy Gray
Martinez, GA—Mrs. Geneva Shealy Gray of Martinez, Ga, wife of the late Bo Gray, entered into rest on September 24, 2020. A graveside service will be held Monday September 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. Alan Smith officiating and the Order of the Eastern Star (OES) funeral rites. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm at the funeral home. The Georgia OES Precision Drill Team will be honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Eastern Star Cancer Aide Fund or Marvin United Methodist Church. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents David and Bera Shealy. Survivors include her son – George M. Gray (Sue) – Arnoldsville, GA, her daughter – Betty Hagan – Prattville, AL, her granddaughter – Christa L. Gray – and her beloved great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Gray was a member of Marvin United Methodist church and an active member of the local community. As a passionate member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 64 years, she was a charter member of the Martinez chapter and was the last living charter member. She served in all offices, many on several occasions, and was a member of the Georgia OES Precision Drill team for 29 years. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd., Martinez, GA 30907, 706-863-6747. Please sign the online guest book at www.tlkingfh.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/27/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
