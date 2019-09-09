|
Geneva W. Roberts
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Geneva W. Roberts, wife of the late William F. Roberts, entered into rest on September 5, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Franklin Covenant Baptist Church. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Survivors are daughters, Patricia A. McClain, Jacqueline G. (Joshua) Roberts; sister, Dora Elam; grandson, William McClain Sr.; great grandchildren, Branden Rollen, KaShaundra Roberts, Briana Courtney, JaQuan McClain, William McClain, Jr.; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/10/2019
