Rev. George Albert Williams, husband of the late Pauline Williams and father of the late Vernon Dewayne Williams, entered into rest on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Franklin Covenant Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. James Strowbridge officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Rev. Williams was pastor of Franklin Covenant Baptist Church for twenty two years and pastor of Olivet Missionary Baptist Church for seventeen years. For over forty years, he sang with the Golden Trumpets. Survivors are his daughter, Jacqueline (William) Pope; son, Dr. Carl B. Williams; grandsons, Travis (Chiquita) Williams, Chadwick (Michelle) Givens; great grandchildren, Jayden Williams, Jordyn Williams; devoted and dedicated niece, Margie (Theodore) Murray; sisters, Lottie L. Bryant, Gloria Brayboy; sister-in-law, Wilhamenia Williams; adopted daughter, Ann James; adopted grandson, Napoleon (Cynthia) Johnson; and a host of other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 30, 2019