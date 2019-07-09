|
Mr. George Alexander McGee, Jr. , 71, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 8, 2019 at his residence on Clay Hill Road.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Greenwood Baptist Church with Rev. Seaborn Dell officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Charles Beggs, Larry Campbell, Jack Smalley, Tom Dickerson, Scott McGee, Todd Rackley, Eddie Drinkard. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Ray Wells, Jimmy Fulbright, Todd Ingram, Jimmy Whatley and Chuck Atkins.
Mr. McGee was born April 22, 1948 in Washington, GA and the son of the late George Alexander McGee and the late Alice Shattuck McGee. Alex was a 1966 graduate of Lincolnton High School, attained an associate degree from ABAC class of 1968 and graduated from the UGA class of 1970 with a degree in Agricultural engineering. He was employed from 1970 until 1972 with the Georgia State 4-H program in Easley, GA. and retired with John Deere and Metrac after many years. Among his many interests were snow skiing, cattle farming and spending precious time with his two grandchildren, Kate and Abby.
Survivors include one son, Joshua George McGee and wife, Amy of Flowery Branch, GA; two granddaughters, Kate and Abby; sister, Ann McGee Story of Aiken, SC; brother, Roy Shattuck McGee and wife, Ann of Lincolnton; three nieces and two nephews; and numerous other extended family members. Along with his parents Alex was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, Mickie Flint McGee and a son, Alexander Mitchell "Lex" McGee.
At the family's request, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Greenwood Baptist Church, in care of Mr. Randall Edmunds, 2307 Amity Woodlawn Raod, Lincolnton, GA 30817.
You may sign the family's online guestbook at: www.reesfuneralhome.net.
Visitation will be from 7 until 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Rees Funeral Home, 195 North Peachtree St., Lincolnton, GA 706-359-3222.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 9, 2019