Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rees Funeral Home - Lincolnton
195 N. Peachtree Street
Lincolnton, GA 30817
706-359-3222
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home - Lincolnton
195 N. Peachtree Street
Lincolnton, GA 30817
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for George McGee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Alexander McGee Jr.


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Alexander McGee Jr. Obituary
Mr. George Alexander McGee, Jr. , 71, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 8, 2019 at his residence on Clay Hill Road.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Greenwood Baptist Church with Rev. Seaborn Dell officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Charles Beggs, Larry Campbell, Jack Smalley, Tom Dickerson, Scott McGee, Todd Rackley, Eddie Drinkard. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Ray Wells, Jimmy Fulbright, Todd Ingram, Jimmy Whatley and Chuck Atkins.

Mr. McGee was born April 22, 1948 in Washington, GA and the son of the late George Alexander McGee and the late Alice Shattuck McGee. Alex was a 1966 graduate of Lincolnton High School, attained an associate degree from ABAC class of 1968 and graduated from the UGA class of 1970 with a degree in Agricultural engineering. He was employed from 1970 until 1972 with the Georgia State 4-H program in Easley, GA. and retired with John Deere and Metrac after many years. Among his many interests were snow skiing, cattle farming and spending precious time with his two grandchildren, Kate and Abby.

Survivors include one son, Joshua George McGee and wife, Amy of Flowery Branch, GA; two granddaughters, Kate and Abby; sister, Ann McGee Story of Aiken, SC; brother, Roy Shattuck McGee and wife, Ann of Lincolnton; three nieces and two nephews; and numerous other extended family members. Along with his parents Alex was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, Mickie Flint McGee and a son, Alexander Mitchell "Lex" McGee.

At the family's request, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Greenwood Baptist Church, in care of Mr. Randall Edmunds, 2307 Amity Woodlawn Raod, Lincolnton, GA 30817.

You may sign the family's online guestbook at: www.reesfuneralhome.net.

Visitation will be from 7 until 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Rees Funeral Home, 195 North Peachtree St., Lincolnton, GA 706-359-3222.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now