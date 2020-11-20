Mr. George Allen Lokey
Thomson, Ga—George Allen Lokey
"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. O Lord, truly I am your servant."
Psalm 116:15
It is with much sadness that the family of George Allen Lokey announces his death on November 19, 2020 at University Hospital, Augusta.
George was born in Augusta, GA on October 28, 1943. He was the son of the late James Thomas Lokey, Sr. and Vera Allen Lokey, and was a life-long resident of Thomson, GA. George graduated from Thomson High School in 1961. He then attended Presbyterian College on an athletic scholarship and played both baseball and football. While at Presbyterian College, George was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, and the Blue Key Honorary Fraternity. During his senior year, George led the Blue Hose as football team captain. In 1965, he graduated from Presbyterian College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
George returned to Thomson, GA to pursue a successful career in banking. His career began with training at Georgia Railroad Bank in Augusta, and his first position was at Bank of Thomson on Main Street. Then, he ventured into the home building business with his father James and brother Tommy. Years later, he had the opportunity to re-enter the banking profession and joined Sun Trust Bank on Jackson Street in Thomson. Mr. Lokey then moved on to his position as City Executive of First Bank, a position he held for fifteen years until his retirement in 2011. Even in retirement, he continued to serve on the First Bank (Cadence) Advisory Board.
Mr. Lokey's devotion to the service of his community and his church is truly evident through his involvement in many capacities. He was a member of Thomson Rotary Club, serving as both president and treasurer. During his tenure as a club member, he was recognized as both a Paul Harris and Will Watt Fellow, a Rotary Benefactor and a two-time Lee Arrendale Community Service award recipient.
George was most proud of his service as Chairman of the McDuffie County Hospital Authority for two terms. He also chaired the YMCA Board, the United Way, City of Thomson Water and Sewer Commission and the American Heart Association
. Additionally, he served on the local Library Board, J. A. Maxwell School Council and supported Relay For Life
. The Thomson-McDuffie Chamber of Commerce recognized George's dedication to his community by honoring him with the Darrel M. Johnson Community Service Award in 2016.
One area in which George truly provided support and leadership was the Boy Scouts of America. He grew up in a scouting family with his father as scout master for Troop 125 for many years. He was an Eagle Scout, volunteered in various local scouting events, and served as the presenter of the Lokey-Perryman Award given to an outstanding scout each year. The Little River District honored George's contribution to scouting by presenting him with the Community Citizenship Award.
George was a life-long member of Thomson First United Methodist Church where he served on numerous committees. These included Endowment, Leadership Selection, Finance, and Pastor-Parrish Relations. He was a faithful member of the Friendship Sunday School Class where he served as song leader.
Without a doubt, George believed whole heartedly in leading and participating in any worthwhile project that would improve his community by making it a better place to live, work and raise a family.
George is survived by this wife of 52 years, Kaye Chafin Lokey, a son Cameron Lokey (Sara Neal) of Augusta, a daughter Carrie Lokey of Augusta, and a granddaughter Mary Morgan Lokey. Other survivors include a sister Mary McNeil (Don) of Gastonia, NC, a sister- in-law Olean Lokey of Thomson, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his older brother Tommy Lokey.
A private family service will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Thomson First United Methodist Church. Following this service, a public graveside memorial will be held at 3:00 PM at Savannah Valley in Thomson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Thomson First United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 8, Thomson, GA 30824), the Boy Scouts of America or the American Heart Association
.
Friends may call at the Curtis Funeral Home. You may sign a guest book at Curtis Funeral Home or the online guest book at www.curtisfuneralhome.com
