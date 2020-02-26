|
George "Ray" Banks
Keysville, GA—George "Ray" Banks, 79, husband of 55 years to Patsy Templeton Banks, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2:00PM Friday, February 28, 2020 with Rev. Dr. Karen Ziegler officiating in the Keysville United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Ray was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Banks; and parents, Minnie Sue Barbre Banks and JC Banks. Other survivors include his daughter, Ann Gay (Jimmy); sister, Annette Mullan; and canine companions, Sadie and Cricket.
Because of his love for animals, make memorials to the following animal rescue center, Old Fella, PO Box 1437, Waynesboro GA 30830.
The family will receive friends at James Funeral Home from 6:00–8:00PM Thursday, February 27, 2020.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA in charge of arrangements for George "Ray" Banks
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/27/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020