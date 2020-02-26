Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home
630 North Main
Wrens, GA 30833
(706) 547-2522
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James Funeral Home
630 North Main
Wrens, GA 30833
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Keysville United Methodist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for George Banks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George "Ray" Banks


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George "Ray" Banks Obituary
George "Ray" Banks
Keysville, GA—George "Ray" Banks, 79, husband of 55 years to Patsy Templeton Banks, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2:00PM Friday, February 28, 2020 with Rev. Dr. Karen Ziegler officiating in the Keysville United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Ray was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Banks; and parents, Minnie Sue Barbre Banks and JC Banks. Other survivors include his daughter, Ann Gay (Jimmy); sister, Annette Mullan; and canine companions, Sadie and Cricket.
Because of his love for animals, make memorials to the following animal rescue center, Old Fella, PO Box 1437, Waynesboro GA 30830.
The family will receive friends at James Funeral Home from 6:00–8:00PM Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Visit www.JamesFHWrens.com for more detail and to sign the personal guestbook.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA in charge of arrangements for George "Ray" Banks
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/27/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -