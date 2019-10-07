|
George Barnes
North Augusta, SC—Entered into rest Sunday, October 6, 2019, Mr. George Thomas Barnes, 90, loving husband of 68 years to the late Willine Y. Barnes.
George met Willine at IBEW where she was the secretary. They both loved helping and loving younger people. They were like grandparents to four special people and their families, Jane Johnston, Lark Jones, Christy Jones and Kim Johnston. Since Willine's death in January, the house was full of special caregivers called Georgie's Angels, they were Deb, Brenda, Danielle, Linda, Sussie, Allyson, and Trisha. These ladies had George's Cafe open 24 hours for anything he wanted, whether it be a cookie or a steak. A big thank you also to Regent Hospice employees: Pam and Cheryl, for their care and support. The Hundley's were always there too – to help any way they could. George loved the Georgia Bulldogs; watching the games over and over helped "pass the time" - "Go Dawgs"
He is survived by his son Barry Thomas Barnes (Anne) and granddaughter Jordan Barnes.
"Pop Pop" had a love for animals and requested for all memorials to go to the Humane Society. Lacie and Lucy are Boxers that for the last four months lived and watched over him. They were the best medicine in the world and Pop Pop said that he wanted to help puppies that needed homes.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 to 11:40 a.m. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
