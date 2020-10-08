George Clyde Hill
Trenton , SC—Mr. George Clyde Hill, 72, of Trenton, SC, husband of Virginia Lowe Hill, entered into rest of Sunday, October 4, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
A lifelong area resident, he was a son of the late Tony Luther and Marie Farmer Hill. He was the owner and operator of Hill Auto Sales for nearly forty-years. He was a man who believed in working hard and making sure his family was cared for.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include children, Dennis Hill, Trenton, SC, Diane Hill, (who he called "Leroy") Trenton, SC, Michael C. Hill, Aiken, SC, Tony Luther Hill, Aiken, SC and Richard D. Hill, Trenton, SC; siblings, Lewis Hill, Graniteville, SC, Marie McGhee, Blythe, GA, Frank Hill, Hawkinsville, GA, Virginia Linch, Williston, SC, James Hill, Blythe, GA and Mary Virgo, Graniteville, SC and a grandson and his wife, Michael and Victoria Hill, North Augusta, SC.
The family will greet friends on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 5 until 7 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 1 o'clock in Langley Cemetery, Langley, SC. Mr. Bob Virgo will officiate.
