1/1
George Clyde Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Clyde Hill
Trenton , SC—Mr. George Clyde Hill, 72, of Trenton, SC, husband of Virginia Lowe Hill, entered into rest of Sunday, October 4, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
A lifelong area resident, he was a son of the late Tony Luther and Marie Farmer Hill. He was the owner and operator of Hill Auto Sales for nearly forty-years. He was a man who believed in working hard and making sure his family was cared for.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include children, Dennis Hill, Trenton, SC, Diane Hill, (who he called "Leroy") Trenton, SC, Michael C. Hill, Aiken, SC, Tony Luther Hill, Aiken, SC and Richard D. Hill, Trenton, SC; siblings, Lewis Hill, Graniteville, SC, Marie McGhee, Blythe, GA, Frank Hill, Hawkinsville, GA, Virginia Linch, Williston, SC, James Hill, Blythe, GA and Mary Virgo, Graniteville, SC and a grandson and his wife, Michael and Victoria Hill, North Augusta, SC.
The family will greet friends on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 5 until 7 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 1 o'clock in Langley Cemetery, Langley, SC. Mr. Bob Virgo will officiate.
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/09/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Langley Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved