Entered into rest Tuesday, April 2, 2019, George D. Thaler, 88, loving husband of 62 years of the late Lorraine F. Thaler.



Mr. Thaler was a native of Wagner, South Dakota. He enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 17 and served for 22 years. He served in the Korean Conflict during peacetime but also served in Vietnam with the 9th Infantry Division and was awarded the Bronze Star for his outstanding meritorious achievement during military operations. After retiring from the Army, Mr. Thaler worked for the civil service for 19 years, retiring in 1992. He was an active member of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church.



Family members include: two daughters, Diana Lynn Werkmeister (Dean), Debra Ann DeRoller (Frank); 5 grandchildren: Jessica Werkmeister (Kevin), Adam Werkmeister, Rebecca Ross, Sara Shadwick (Trey), and Shaun Young (Angela); six great grandchildren: Chris Ross, Alexis Ross, Katie Ross, Michael Ross, Michael Nelson and Ava Shadwick. Mr. Thaler was also preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Louis, Edward, Adolph, Dorothy Honomichl, Lloyd, Johnny, Roy, Raymond, and Leo Thaler.



A funeral Mass will be with celebrated on Saturday April 6, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary on the Hill with Fr. Mark Ross and Fr. Tomas Beroch celebrants. Full military honors will be at the cemetery. A vigil service will be Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. and the family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:00 at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com









Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2019