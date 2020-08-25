Rev. Dr. George Daniel McCall, Sr.
Augusta, GA—The Reverend Doctor George Daniel McCall, Sr. ("Dan") died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home in Augusta, Georgia. He was born on May 14, 1932 in Marion, North Carolina. A football scholarship allowed him to attend Davidson College from which he was graduated with a degree in economics (1954) and a commission as an infantry officer in the U. S. Army where his primary service was as an instructor in the Infantry School at Ft. Benning, Georgia. Following active duty (1956), he worked as a salesman with the Royal McBee Corporation in Charlotte, NC. Coming under the conviction of a call to ordained Christian ministry, he enrolled at Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, GA earning a Master of Divinity degree Cum Laude in 1960. A Fellowship made it possible for him to earn a Master of Theology degree at Princeton Theological Seminary in 1961. Continued study earned him a Doctor of Ministry degree at Columbia Seminary in 1987, and he also received a Doctor of Divinity degree from Presbyterian College in 1987.
Dr. McCall served Presbyterian Churches in Highlands, Brevard, and Greensboro, North Carolina before becoming the Senior Minister of Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church in Augusta, GA where he served for twenty two years retiring in 1997 and being named Minister-Emeritus by the congregation.
Dr. McCall served as a full-time interim pastor for several churches including Peachtree Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, GA and Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC before returning home to become Minister of Pastoral care at Fairview Presbyterian Church in North Augusta, SC for 13 years. Dr. McCall retired in December 2015 after 54 years of active ordained ministry.
Over the years, Dr. McCall was active in Christian college ministries serving as a Trustee of Davidson College, Montreat-Anderson College, and Presbyterian College where he was Board Vice Chairman. In Augusta, Dr. McCall served as Director and President of the Kiwanis Club and as Director and President of the Clinton-Anderson Foundation, president of the Hospital Clergy Association and short terms of service with United Way, Child Enrichment, Red Cross, and the Institute of Religion and Health. Dan was a member of the Leadership Georgia class of 1977.
Dan's life epitomized the man that he was. It was a life filled with care and thoughtfulness toward others and a heart always focused on gratitude and thankfulness to his heavenly Father. But it was also a life lived fully with a passion for laughter, fun, and the physical pursuits of life like exercise, sports, and competition.
Many have experienced with surprise and delight, having had a brief past discussion with Dan, his ability to remember and remark upon details of that conversation with his usual concern and care. His capacity for remembering extended also to numbers. He could recall with ease the temperature of a day many years ago and loved playing games like Rummikub and Yahtzee where he routinely whipped many opponents. He especially loved his numbers when they related to football, particularly University of Georgia football. He could quickly recall the scores of key matchups dating back to the 1940s. Dr. McCall served as a chaplain to the UGA football team and loved cheering on the Dawgs every season. Everyone that knew him was aware of his dedication to daily exercise and realized they better be ready to respond to his question, "Have you been getting regular exercise?" Dan also loved hearing and telling jokes. No family gathering, sermon, speaking engagement, or social encounter was safe from one of his jokes that all came to expect and love. His greatest moments were when he was seated at the family table with all gathered around him. He would joyfully look around the table at each person, reach out to hold hands for the prayer, and say, "Y'all, THIS is Happiness!"
Dan declared his greatest earthly blessing to be his wife of 63 years, the former Linda Bradley Todd of Huntington, WV. ("Often Presbyterian ministers out marry themselves," he liked to say). Dan and Linda found great joy in their children, grandchildren, and friends. Survivors include his wife Linda, children George Daniel McCall, Jr., Bradley Todd McCall (Lee), George Samuel McCall II (Katherine), and Mary Linda Lamar (George), grandchildren George Samuel McCall III "Mac", Mary McCall Chambers, John David Chambers, Jr., Matthew Bradley McCall, Stephen Trent McCall, Claire Ellen McCall, Anna Grace McCall, and Jonathan Graham McCall, and nephew Stephen Thomas Gore (Martha).
Dr. McCall was the son of George Samuel McCall and Elizabeth Mae Daniel McCall. He was preceded in death by his sister Virginia Mae McCall Gore.
There will be a family funeral in the near future with the hope of a public celebration of life once the pandemic has subsided.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a contribution to the Hale Foundation (P. O. Box 2843, Augusta, GA 30914-2843) or to Presbyterian College (Clinton, SC) in memory of the Rev. Dr. George Daniel McCall, Sr.
"The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace." Numbers 6:24-26, New International Version.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/26/2020