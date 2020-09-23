George Davis
Martinez, GA—George William "Bill" Davis, Sr., husband of 32 years to Bonnie Burke Davis, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
Born in Albany, GA, he was the son of the late William Lewis Davis and Sally Lacy Irvin.
Bill retired from the Civil Service where he worked in designing satellite communications for special operations for the U. S. Army Signal Corp at Fort Gordon. His passion in life was being a pilot. During his earlier career he worked with the FAA, was a certified small aircraft pilot and Flight Instructor. As a member of Warren Baptist Church, Bill served as a door greeter on Sunday mornings and was also involved with taking care of the grounds and equipment for the Family Life Center at the church.
Survivors in addition to his wife include one son: George William Davis, Jr. of Augusta; brother: Mike Davis of Marietta; sister: Jennifer Powell of Charlotte, NC and grandchildren: Will Davis, Jake Davis and Lauren Davis.
A memorial service celebrating Bill's life will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10AM at Warren Baptist Church with Pastor David H. McKinley officiating. Interment will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11AM at Oconee Hill Cemetery, Athens, GA with Pastor Dave Dillard. Due to the current pandemic and the CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place; facemasks are required.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Greater Augusta Fellowship of Christian Athletes, P.O. Box 204168, Augusta, GA 30917 or Warren Baptist Church Family Life Center, 3203 Washington Road, Augusta, GA 30907.
