Poteet Funeral Home - South Chapel
3465 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 798-8886
George E. White

George E. White Obituary
Mr. George E. White 60, of Augusta entered into eternal rest on Sunday March 10th 2019 at his residence.

Mr.White served 22 years in the Army Reserve and later retiring as a carpenter from Barton and Barton Contractor with 20 years of service.

Mr. White is survived by his daughter Latasha Wilson, two sons Tyrone White, George White.Jr, two sisters Mamie (Ricky) Merriweather, Shelia W.Johnson, eight brothers Collie (Larenza) White, Charlie White, Willie White Frankie (Virginia) White, Robert (Sharnie) White, Timothy (Janice) White, Leroy White and Charles White.

He is preceded in death by his parents Mr.and Mrs. Collie White and his brother Albert White.

Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m Friday March 15th at Poteet Funeral Home 3465 Peach Orchard Rd Augusta Ga 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019
