George Edward Payton
Riverdale, GA—Mr. George Payton, 70, entered into eternal rest on August 26, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, September 1, 2019, 2:30 p.m. at Neely Grove CME Church, 1051 Quaker Road, Waynesboro, Georgia. Interment will be in Pines Cemetery, 711 West 6th Street, Waynesboro, Georgia. His loving and devoted family will cherish his memories.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 30, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, Georgia.
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/1/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019