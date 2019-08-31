Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phinazee & Son Funeral Home - Waynesboro
404 W. 8TH STREET
Waynesboro, GA 30830-1251
(706) 554-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for George Payton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Edward Payton


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Edward Payton Obituary
George Edward Payton
Riverdale, GA—Mr. George Payton, 70, entered into eternal rest on August 26, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, September 1, 2019, 2:30 p.m. at Neely Grove CME Church, 1051 Quaker Road, Waynesboro, Georgia. Interment will be in Pines Cemetery, 711 West 6th Street, Waynesboro, Georgia. His loving and devoted family will cherish his memories.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 30, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, Georgia.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/1/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now