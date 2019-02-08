|
|
On February 2, 2019 our dad George F. Gordon, 87, went to Heaven to be with his family. We thank God for opening his door. Our dad was an extraordinary man, he a hero here at home to his family where he raised 5 sons and a daughter.
Mr. Gordon was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Gordon. Survivors include his children, Donald (Suzzane) Gordon, Evelyn Misty Hooker, Ronald Gordon, William (Faye Gloria) Gordon, Steve (Ann) Gordon, Michael (Tonya) Gordon Sr., 17-grandchildren and 13-greatgrandchildren.
Mr. Gordon served 20 years 8 months and 5 days in the Army as a mechanic, and 1 year in Vietnam. He retired from Ryder Rental as a diesel mechanic with 24 years of service. He was a runner for Rhodes-Murphy with 5 years of service. He was a member of the Model A Shade Tree of Augusta for 15 years, a member of the Aiken Model A's for 3 years.
Our dad was role to his kids. All of us watched our dad work two jobs. He drove the transport bus out at Fort Gordon and deliver newspapers for several years. He taught us the importance of work for what you need and appreciate what you have. To say this man was the greatest of all time would be a fraction of how wonderful he was in one day let alone a lifetime this world would be a better place. Thank you God for giving us our dad and pappy, we will miss him, but we know he is happy. Take care we will be there when the time comes. God Bless us all.
There will be a Graveside inurnment at 11 a.m. on March 2, 2019 in Westover Memorial Park with full Military honors being observed. There will be a celebration of life held after the service at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion, 3300 Evans to Lock Rd. Martinez, Ga. 30907 from 1 to 5 p.m. where refreshments will be served.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital or to the Shriners Hospital.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2019