|
|
George F. Poston
North Augusta, SC—George Frances Poston passed away on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, 2020 at University Hospital. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
George was born on March 29, 1947 to the late Alma Carter and William Alexander Poston of Walterboro, SC. He was a retired welder and welding inspector. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and was a self taught luthier. He made beautiful custom electric guitars. He was a loving husband and friend. He was a kind man with a generous spirit and a loving heart. George valued all that he loved greatly. He remained close with many friends that he made throughout the walks of his life. George continued his giving by donating his corneas through the Georgia Eye Bank, giving the gift of sight.
George leaves behind his loving wife Delia; two brothers, William A. Poston (Eva) of Chino, CA and Thomas C. Poston (Carolyn) of Malvern, AR; a sister, Marion Alma Coleman of Johnston, SC as well as many nieces and nephews.
Please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 5/27/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 27, 2020