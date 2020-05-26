Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Poston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George F. Poston


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George F. Poston Obituary
George F. Poston
North Augusta, SC—George Frances Poston passed away on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, 2020 at University Hospital. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
George was born on March 29, 1947 to the late Alma Carter and William Alexander Poston of Walterboro, SC. He was a retired welder and welding inspector. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and was a self taught luthier. He made beautiful custom electric guitars. He was a loving husband and friend. He was a kind man with a generous spirit and a loving heart. George valued all that he loved greatly. He remained close with many friends that he made throughout the walks of his life. George continued his giving by donating his corneas through the Georgia Eye Bank, giving the gift of sight.
George leaves behind his loving wife Delia; two brothers, William A. Poston (Eva) of Chino, CA and Thomas C. Poston (Carolyn) of Malvern, AR; a sister, Marion Alma Coleman of Johnston, SC as well as many nieces and nephews.
Please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 5/27/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -