George Robert Greaves, 53, husband of the late Sherry Pierson Greaves, entered into rest Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at University Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, at 11:00 AM in Piney Grove Baptist Church with the Reverend Mark Joyner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Greaves, a native and lifelong resident of Augusta was the son of the late James T. Greaves, Jr., and Shirley Fitzgerald Greaves. He was a self-employed Plumber and HVAC Tech. He was an avid fisherman, racing fan, and a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone.
He is survived by his children, Tanner Greaves, Olivia Greaves and Marc Kniphfer; brothers, James T. Greaves, III, and William Giles; sister, Sherry Moats and his life partner, Jamie Walker.
The family will receive friends Thursday, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill RD, Augusta, GA 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2019