Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Resources
More Obituaries for George Greaves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Greaves

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Greaves Obituary
George Robert Greaves, 53, husband of the late Sherry Pierson Greaves, entered into rest Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at University Hospital.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, at 11:00 AM in Piney Grove Baptist Church with the Reverend Mark Joyner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Greaves, a native and lifelong resident of Augusta was the son of the late James T. Greaves, Jr., and Shirley Fitzgerald Greaves. He was a self-employed Plumber and HVAC Tech. He was an avid fisherman, racing fan, and a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone.

He is survived by his children, Tanner Greaves, Olivia Greaves and Marc Kniphfer; brothers, James T. Greaves, III, and William Giles; sister, Sherry Moats and his life partner, Jamie Walker.

The family will receive friends Thursday, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill RD, Augusta, GA 30906.

www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now