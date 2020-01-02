|
George H. Boyd, Sr.
Jackson, SC—Funeral Services for Mr. George H. Boyd, Sr., 80, who entered into rest January 2, 2020, will be conducted Sunday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Reverend Brandon L. Fulmer officiating. Interment in Jackson Memorial Park.
Mr. Boyd was native of North Augusta, having made Jackson his home for the past 29 years. He was a 1958 graduate of North Augusta High School where he played football under Coach Cally Gault and a 1964 graduate of the University of South Carolina. An avid Gamecock Fan, he retained the same seating at Williams-Brice Stadium since 1964 and was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting. Mr. Boyd was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church where he had served as the Chairman of the Administrative Council and Finance Committee. He was a member of the North Augusta Lions Club where he had served as President and was a member of the Aiken Camp of the Gideons International. Mr. Boyd enjoyed a fifty year career in Banking, beginning with the Georgia Railroad Bank and Trust and retired as a Senior Vice President from Georgia Bank and Trust.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Phyllis Tisdale Boyd; two sons, George Hammond (Kristi) Boyd, Jr., Troy, SC and Henry "Hank" Boyd, Edgefield; a stepdaughter, Suzanne (Martin) Steed, Jackson; three grandchildren, Katherine Boyd, Katelyn Steed (Sam) Minter and Jackson Eldon Steed; a brother, Dewey H. (Judy) Boyd, North Augusta; a sister-in-law, Pat Boyd, Sumter, SC. Mr. Boyd was predeceased by his parents, Hammond and May Belle Mayson Boyd and a brother, Charles F. Boyd.
Pallbearers will be Gregg Steed, Bill Dennis, Chris Goodman, Clay Holley, Ron Thigpen and Chris Utley.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday afternoon from 4 until 6.
Memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 497, Jackson, SC 29831 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
The family expresses appreciation to Mr. Boyd's caregiver, Doug Gaines.
