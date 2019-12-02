|
George H. Sutton
Martinez, Georgia— – Mr. George H. Sutton, age 94, entered into rest on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Mr. Sutton was born in Stapleton, GA. to George H. Sutton Sr. and Jennie Bell Way Sutton. He was a veteran of WWII and the Korean Conflict. He was a Master Mason of Lodge #274 in Waynesboro, GA. Prior to his retirement Mr. Sutton was employed with the Georgia Power Company.
Mr. Sutton is survived by his wife, Loriene Sutton; his sons, George B. Sutton (Debbie), Bryan Sutton (Kathy); his daughters, Janice Sutton, Tammy Sutton Little (Nelson); ten grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his three sisters and one brother; his daughter, Jackie Sutton, his son, Rick Sutton, and grandson, Barry Shaw.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Poteet Funeral Home, 3465 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta, GA. 30906. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Poteet Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2019