George Harry Stoddard, age 66, entered into rest on Sunday, March 31,2019, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family after a well fought battle with cancer. He lived his life to the fullest and enjoyed each day as if it was his last with his soulmate and wife of 45 years,Joan Sweatman Stoddard and his family by his side. He was a beloved husband, father, mentor, and protector to his daughters, Shannon Michelle Stoddard, Andrea Dawn Stoddard and granddaughters, Kayla Dawn Herron and Haylie Brianne Stoddard. George was overjoyed by the birth of his great grandson and first male heir, Joseph Elias Herron.



George was a strong willed mans man who spent his days enjoying photography and the outdoors. His favorite place to be was in the moumtains where he spent a lot of his time. He had many hobbies which included, flying model airplanes, being a member of Corvair Augusta, working on computers and watching his car races.



Our strong, intelligent nurturing husband, father and grandfather will be deeply missed by his family and friends. We know the angels in heaven will love him as much as we do.



To celebrate his life, the funeral service will be today at 4:00 pm at Thomas L. King Chapel with Brother Bob Rayner and Pastor Stephen Rayner officiating. Interment will be at Powell Baptist Church Cemetery in Harlem GA. The family wil receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Virgil VanDette Sr,Virgil VanDette Jr,Tristen VanDette, David Ivey, John Taylor, Dylan Howard, Pete Claffey, and Henry Inglett. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN.38105.



Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremtion Service, 124 Davis Rd, Martinez GA.30907



(706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary