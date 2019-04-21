|
Mr. George Houston entered into rest on April 18, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church, Clarks Hill, SC. with Rev. Russell Brisco officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Survivors are his daughters, Brandi Houston, Jackie Houston, sons, Nathaniel(Priscilla) Houston, Ricky Houston, Daniel Houston, Jeffrey(Iris)Burns, ten grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, brothers, Doris Houston, Thelmond(Deborah)Houston, sister, Roberta Garrett and a host of other relatives. Mr.. Houston may viewed on Monday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019