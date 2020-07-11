Dr. George H. Nelson died peacefully in his Mt. Pleasant, SC home on Sunday, July 5th, 2020 at age 89 with family by his side. George was a true Charlestonian, exuding charm, wit, and an unending zest for life. To know George was to love him, and everyone who crossed paths with him was instantly drawn to his charismatic personality and unique sense of humor.
George was born on November 24, 1930 in Charleston, SC. He was the youngest of five children by the late Leroy Nelson and Rose May Humphry Nelson, who owned the Palace Meat Market on King Street. He had many fond memories of Moultrie playground. By the age of ten, he was already working as a "helper's helper" for a paper route which ended at Viezel's Bakery, earning him a jelly doughnut.
George graduated from the College of Charleston in 1951, with an Artium Baccalaureatus (A.B.) degree with a Chemistry major. It was there with his "cronies" that many memories would be made and shared for years to come. After the College, he received his M.S. in Chemistry in 1953 and Ph.D. in Biochemistry in 1955 from the Medical College of South Carolina (now MUSC). While attending classes, he was also working in the medical lab. It was there he met Anne McCraw, his future bride.
Dr. Nelson then received a U.S. Public Health Service Postdoctoral Research Fellowship in Physiology at MUSC. After faculty appointments in Texas and South Dakota, he accepted a faculty position at West Virginia University School of Medicine, where he received his M.D. in 1962. He was both a student and a professor, thus teaching his medical school peers. Upon graduation, he was elected a Charter Member of the West Virginia Chapter of the Alpha Omega Alpha (AOA) Honorary Medical Society. In addition to membership in several other medical societies, he also was appointed a Diplomate of the National Board of Medical Examiners.
After West Virginia, Dr. Nelson accepted a faculty position at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. While on the faculty, in the Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) department, he established the Fetal Medicine section and was appointed Chief. Later, he served as Professor and Chief of Obstetrical Laboratories. Dr. Nelson's career focused on extensive research with high-risk fetal development. One of his proudest achievements was receiving the nationally recognized AGOS Foundation Prize Award in 1974 for his winning thesis and work regarding fetal Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS).
During his time in Augusta, he served for six months as a wartime medical consultant to the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Saigon in Vietnam. For this, he received a Service Recognition from the American Medical Association.
Dr. Nelson was elected Chairman of the MCG Faculty Organization, which included the Schools of Medicine, Dentistry, Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, and Graduate Studies. He retired from MCG in 1986 and upon the recommendation of the President of MCG and the Board of Regents, he was granted the title of Professor Emeritus.
George always wanted to return to his low country roots and moved with his wife, Anne, to Awendaw, SC. It was there that he was able to rekindle his love of the outdoors and passion for fishing, shrimping, crabbing, and hosting their family oyster roasts.
After a brief retirement, he accepted a position as Research Professor in Residence at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Columbia, SC, where he commuted for many years.
Dr. Nelson then retired a second time, where he lived enjoying his loving family, lifelong friends, and his favorite sports team, the Atlanta Braves. "Pop" will be remembered as a sweet and thoughtful man, always willing to lend a supportive hand. George loved life and life loved him right back!
He is survived by Anne McCraw Nelson, his devoted wife of 63 years, his four daughters, Martha Nelson Robinson, Elizabeth (Betty Anne) Nelson Walpert (Steve), Rose Nelson Dimsdale (Stacy), and Caroline Nelson Werber (Steve). He is also survived by his fourteen grandchildren, including John Robinson, Lauren Robinson Eicher (Jake), Catherine Robinson, Kate Walpert Garrett (Michael), Sarah Walpert, Daniel Stephens, Alicia Stephens, Cameron Dimsdale, Blake Dimsdale, Steven Werber, Nelson Werber, Louis Werber, Hugh Werber, and Anne Werber; and by three great-grandchildren, Landen Burgess, and Finley and Ayla Garrett, and two sisters-in-law, Jeanne Nelson, and Mary Ann Nelson, and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
George is predeceased by his four siblings, Walter L. Nelson, Rosemary N. Hutto, Carl D. Nelson, and Ernest R. Nelson. The family is especially grateful for the loving care and support provided by Annette Caldwell and all of Pop's additional caregivers.
Memorial Services and a Celebration of George's Life will be held at a later date.
The family requests, with gratitude, that memorial gifts in George's name be directed to Hollings Cancer Center
, 86 Jonathan Lucas Street, MSC955, Charleston, SC 29425 (in memory of George Nelson), or to the Unitarian Church of Charleston
, 4 Archdale Street, Charleston, SC 29401, or to a charity of your choice
.
Arrangements by the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant, SC 843-766-1365
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - July 12, 2020