George J. Guay
Augusta, GA—George J. Guay, 96, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his residence in Augusta, GA.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church with Rev. Vernon Knight serving as celebrant. Interment with full military honors will follow at Westover Memorial Park.
George was born in Laconia, NH to Arthur and Angeline Guay. Upon graduation he enlisted in the Army. He served in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. After retiring from the Army he went to work for the Postal Service retiring in 1988. George was a member of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church.
George is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Shirley M. Guay and brothers James Guay; his twin and Francis Guay.
Survivors include his children, Mary Guay, David Guay (Caroline), Patricia Horne (Stan), Robert Guay (Karen) and Richard Guay (Vickie); and by his 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A vigil for the deceased will be held at 5:30 on Wednesday evening, March 11, 2020 at the funeral home with a visitation to follow until 8:00 PM.
Memorials may be made to the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind, 371 E. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NJ, 11787-2976, CSRA Chapter of the , 516 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC, 29841, or to the , 39 E. 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10016.
