George Johnson Obituary
George Johnson
Augusta, GA—George Johnson entered into rest on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. A private interment will be held. He is survived by his loving wife, Jennie Vee Johnson; sons; Tyrone Hooks, Johnathan Davis; daughter, Angela (Gareth Cadle) Jackson; stepdaughter, Beverly (Larry) Bush; brothers, Daniel Johnson, Marion (Patricia) Johnson and James Johnson; sisters, Lizzie Gowdy, Jean Abramson, Sylvia Flemons, JoAnn (Freddie) Jones and Catherine (Rick) Rickenbacker; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/12/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 12, 2020
