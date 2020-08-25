George Joji Teraoka
Martinez, Georgia—George Joji Teraoka, 78, entered into rest August 24, 2020, in Augusta, Georgia, husband of the late Sho-Mei Chiu Teraoka.
George was born in Pu unene, HI., and lived in Augusta since 1977 before retiring from the US Army, and then he went to work as an instructor at Fort Gordon. He was of the Christian faith.
He is survived by his son, Michael George Teraoka (Jaime); brother, Harold Teraoka (Irene); sister, Jane Aucoin (Sam); and two grandchildren, Aaron Teraoka, Evelyn Teraoka.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/26/2020