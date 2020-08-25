1/
George Joji Teraoka
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Joji Teraoka
Martinez, Georgia—George Joji Teraoka, 78, entered into rest August 24, 2020, in Augusta, Georgia, husband of the late Sho-Mei Chiu Teraoka.
George was born in Pu unene, HI., and lived in Augusta since 1977 before retiring from the US Army, and then he went to work as an instructor at Fort Gordon. He was of the Christian faith.
He is survived by his son, Michael George Teraoka (Jaime); brother, Harold Teraoka (Irene); sister, Jane Aucoin (Sam); and two grandchildren, Aaron Teraoka, Evelyn Teraoka.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/26/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved