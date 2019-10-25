Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
George Jones
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
George Jones Jr.

George Jones Jr. Obituary
George Jones Jr.
Augusta, Ga.—Mr. George Jones Jr. entered into rest on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Memorial service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Piney Grove Baptist Church with Reverend Gladys Moore officiating. Survivors include; his daughter, Janelle Tiara Jones; sister, Nettie ( Leonard) Booker; brother, Henry Lee Jones; grandson, Marcus Sparks; great- grandson, Marcus Sparks II; nephews, Melvin Jones, Phillip P. Booker; great- niece, Tiffany( Tarus) Kidds, and a host of other relatives and friends. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Piney Grove Baptist Church 4519 Jesse Rd., Martinez, Ga.
Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2019
