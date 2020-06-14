George Jones Sr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. George Jones, Sr. entered into rest on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Graveside service with mask and social distancing will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Bellevue Memorial Garden with Bishop Dr. Gregory M. Fuller officiating. George was a proud graduate of Lucy C. Laney Comprehensive High School class of 1961. He was a faithful member of Macedonia Church of Augusta. He was employed at Colonial Bakery and retired from Delta Airlines after many years of service. Preceding him in death were his parents, Allison Jones, Sr. and Eula Mae Washington Jones and his brother, Terry Lionel Jones. Survivors are his wife, Ernestine J. Jones; his children, Cedric L. Jones (Tonia), Rev. Dr. Reginald D. Jones, George Jones, Jr. (Anita), Cordelia Walton Williams (Rev. Elijah J. Williams, Jr.), Cornelia Walton-Hardy (Alonzo Hardy); a brother, Allison Jones, Jr. (Sarah); a sister, Florence Jones; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, loved ones and friends.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
June 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Alice Ware
