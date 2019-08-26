|
George Keck Powell, MD
St. Marys, GA—George Keck Powell, MD, AAFP FACS (ret.), Colonel Us Army (ret.) of St. Marys, GA, 80, passed away August 20, 2019. He served 26 years in the US Army as a trauma surgeon in Vietnam, with NASA on ocean recoveries for Apollo and Skylab missions, program director for surgical residency programs in El Paso, TX and Augusta, GA, and surgical consultant to the Surgeon General of the US Army. He graduated from Washington University School of Medicine, and Colorado College. He is survived bx his wife Alice Jane Powell, four children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The Augusta Chronicle - August 27, 2019
