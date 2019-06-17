|
Mr. George L. English, Jr., 81, of North Augusta, SC, husband of the late Mrs. Brenda L. Patton English, entered into rest in the comfort of his home on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Born in Columbia, SC, the only child of the late George L. Sr. and Jessie Vaughn English, he had been a resident of Aiken County, SC, for the past thirty-five years. He served his country in the United States Army and retired from NutraSweet where he was a Millwright. George enjoyed a round of golf, NASCAR, hunting, watching his birddogs work, telling tall tales and was an avid Gamecock fan.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his children, Lynn English, TN, Melissa Busby, Columbia, SC, Christie Hodge and her husband, Marc, Greenwood, SC, Carolyn English North Augusta, SC, John Burdette and his wife, Christina, NC, Kelly Richards, New Ellenton, SC and Misty Turner, NC, eleven grandchildren and his fur baby, Scrappy.
A memorial gathering to celebrate George's Life, will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 2 o'clock, at his favorite spot, Hoze's.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 17, 2019