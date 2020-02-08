|
|
George L. Mason
Johnston, SC
—Mr. George L. Mason, of Handy Lane, entered into rest February 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with the Rev. Darrell Blocker officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 1 pm. Interment will be in Sunset Gardens Memorial Park.
Mr. Mason, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, George (Gwen) Mason; three daughters, Cynthia (Darrell) Blocker, Vickey (Anthony) Burgess and Adrean Mason; five sisters,
Fannie (Isaac) Blocker, Betty Hightower, Patricia (Ashnell) Davis, Margaret (J.P.) Simpkins and Felicia (Walter) Blocker;; grandchildren, Eljenette (Johnathan) West, Blaire Blocker, Jillian Mason, Joshua Mason, Taylour Mason, Gavyn Mason, Morgan Burgess, A.J. Burgess; great grandchildren,
Jeston , Jordyn, Grace, Jacob, Olivia and Camilla; in-laws, Bobby Johnson, Elester (Addie) Scott and Julia B. Mason; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 pm Monday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Feb. 9, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020