Mr. George L. Sims
Graniteville, SC—Mr. George L. Sims, entered into rest March 29, 2020 at Pruitt Health Aiken.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020. Mr. Sims was a deacon of Rocksville Baptist Church. Survivors include his sons, Ricky Sims, Curtis Sims, Marvin (Lavetta) Sims, Jerry Sims, Perry Sims, Nathan Sims, Timothy Sims, Gary (Natasha) Sims and Christopher (Mecca) Sims; daughters, Debra (Mike) Johnson, Mary (Cheyenne) Mims and Tisha (Ryan) Sims; brothers, Wilbur Sims, Willie Sims, III and Johnnie (Mary) Sims; sisters, Mae Bell (Willis) Redd, Betty (Robert) Reynolds, Barbara Bush, Lorene (Edward) Henley, Judy (John) Hawkins and Phyllis Drayton; 63 grandchildren, a host of great grands, other relatives and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - April 2, 2020
