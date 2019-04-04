|
Mr. George "Gene" Lanham, Jr., of Rainbow Falls Road, entered into rest April 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Poplar Spring Baptist Church of which the Rev. Donnell Meriweather pastor and the Rev. Eddie Freeman eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at noon. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Lanham, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Effie Mealing Lanham; four sons, Quenton Lanham, Philip (Beth) Lanham, Carl (Angela) Lanham and John Lanham; two daughters, Claresa (Isadore) Price and Ava (Kenny) Chavous; three sisters, Ida Brown, Minnie Pearl McKie and Florence Mealing; 14 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2019