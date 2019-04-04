Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Resources
More Obituaries for George Lanham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Lanham Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Lanham Jr. Obituary
Mr. George "Gene" Lanham, Jr., of Rainbow Falls Road, entered into rest April 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Poplar Spring Baptist Church of which the Rev. Donnell Meriweather pastor and the Rev. Eddie Freeman eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at noon. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Mr. Lanham, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Effie Mealing Lanham; four sons, Quenton Lanham, Philip (Beth) Lanham, Carl (Angela) Lanham and John Lanham; two daughters, Claresa (Isadore) Price and Ava (Kenny) Chavous; three sisters, Ida Brown, Minnie Pearl McKie and Florence Mealing; 14 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now