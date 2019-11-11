|
George Lester Bowman
Augusta, GA—Mr. George Lester Bowman, age 90, beloved husband of Johnell Doyle Bowman, entered into rest Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home. George was born in Augusta to the late James and Sheldony Bowman. George grew up in Augusta and entered the U.S. Navy at an early age where he served in WWII and also the Korean Conflict. Later he owned and operated Bowman Jewelers for many years. George then worked for Savannah River Site for 43 years as an Technical Analyst. He was a member of the Emory Sayer Sunday School Class, a member of the American Legion Post 205, and also a member of the Martinez Evans Optimist Club. George was a kind and gentle man and loved spending time with his family.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Abilene Baptist Church with Dr. Brad Whitt and Reverend Terry Doss officiating. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Tony Milford, Tony Creighton, James Doyle, Gerald May, Shane Duncan, and Phillip Alexander.
Honorary pallbearers are the members of the Emory Sayer Sunday School Class.
In addition to his parents, George was also preceded in death by a son, Charles Steven Bowman.
In addition to his wife, George is also survived by his three children, James Doyle (Marlana), Victoria Kneece (Darrell), and J. Maxner (Angel); a sister, LaVerne Neeley of Myrtle Beech, SC; 6 grandchildren, James (Emily), Steven (Kellie), Meagan, Erin, Brittany, and Coleen, and a great granddaughter, Shelby.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd, Martinez, GA 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com.
