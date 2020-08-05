George Michael Lundy
Augusta, GA—George Michael Lundy lost his battle with cancer at Augusta University Medical Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was 67.
He leaves behind a daughter, Michelle Lundy, his twin sister, Marie Lundy Cole, and his brother, Dennis Brent Lundy. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul S. Lundy, his mother, Virginia B. Lundy Campbell, and his brother, Kenneth Lundy.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a police officer for Jackson, SC, in the 1970's. He loved to tinker with things just like MacGyver.
