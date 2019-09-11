|
George Miller Sr.
Belvedere, SC—Entered into rest on September10, 2019 Mr. George Arden Miller Sr. husband of Mrs. Nancy Edwards Wood Miller of Belvedere SC. A Memorial service will be held Saturday September 14, 2019 10:00 A.M. at Thomas L. King Chapel with Pastor Dewain French officiating. Survivors include sons- Roger Andrew Miller-Jacsonville Fla. and George Arden Miller Jr North Augusta SC. one brother Roger Miller Fla. three grandchildren and one great grandchild. The family request in lieu of flowers donations be sent to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St Jude Pl. Memphis TN. 38105-9959 Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd Martinez GA. 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
