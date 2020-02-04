|
|
George Murray Williams
North Augusta, SC—Mr. George Murray Williams, 76, husband of Sheila McDonald Williams, entered into rest on Monday, February 3, 2020 at University Hospital.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in First Baptist Church of North Augusta with Dr. Stephen Cutchins and Rev. Roy Kiser officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Rowland-Ford Funeral Home on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM
Born August 2, 1943 to the late John George and Addie Marie Shepherd Williams, he was a native of Wrens, GA. Upon his graduation from Wrens High School, Murray attended Falls College of Drafting in Atlanta. He retired from University Hospital after many years of service as a Draftsman and Project Director. He was an ordained deacon and active member of First Baptist Church of North Augusta where he served on the Children's Learning Center, Building and Grounds, and Trustee Committees.
Additional survivors include his son, Page Anthony Williams (Beth); his daughter-in-law, Christy Williams; his grandchildren, Caleb Williams, Braydon Williams, Kiersten Williams, Asher Williams, Triston Williams, Maytland Williams and Annalise Williams; his sisters, Carolyn Frances Williams Hillman (Gene), Lonice Wileana Williams McCoy (Lawrence) and Joyce Marie Williams McGahee (Harold); 8 nephews and 3 nieces.
He was preceded in death by four sons, Preston Murray Williams and triplet boys deceased at birth; his brothers, Wilbur Barton Williams, James Owen Williams, George Maxie Williams, and Ray Samuel Williams.
Pallbearers will be members of the Agape Fellowship Connection Group, Jim Beard, Dan Fields, David Hewett, Brook Mills, Richie Moore, and Stacey Timmerman.
Memorials may be made to the Children's Learning Center or The Next Chapter 2.0, First Baptist Church of North Augusta, 625 Georgia Ave. North Augusta, SC 29841.
Visit the online register at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com.
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 2/5/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020